(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has assigned BRE Bank Hipoteczny SA's (BBH; 'A'/Stable/'F1') mortgage covered bonds and public sector covered bonds a rating of 'A'.

The ratings are directly linked to BBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'.Fitch assigned a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 100% to both the mortgage covered bonds and public sector covered bonds, which means a theoretical default of BBH will directly lead to the default of the covered bonds. No recovery uplift was given due to lack of detailed information on the cover assets despite the relatively high level of available overcollateralisation (OC). The issuer publicly commits to maintain a nominal OC of 10% for the mortgage and 6% for the public sector covered bonds, while the mortgage and public sector covered bonds' available OC is 25.3% and 58.8% respectively as of end June 2011. Fitch received the data on a line-by-line basis for both cover pools. However, for the mortgage cover pool, no data on securing properties was provided, which hindered the calculation of the rating default rate (RDR) and rating recovery rate (RRR). For the public sector cover pool, borrower information was missing, which also restrained the assessment of the cover pool credit risk. All else being equal, a change in BBH's IDR will lead to an equivalent change in the rating of its covered bonds.

The D-Factor assigned to BBH's programmes are driven by the legal regime which, in Fitch's view, is not designed to ensure a timely debt service on the instrument independently from the solvency of the issuer. There is no legal provision empowering an alternative manager to source required liquidity separately from the bank's management or the appointed insolvency administrator for the insolvency estate. Secondly, it is unlikely a refinancing of Polish mortgage loans could take place in time to avoid a default on the hard bullet covered bonds in stress situation post issuer insolvency.

As of 30 June 2011 the mortgage covered bonds amounted to PLN1.4bn and were secured by a cover pool of PLN2.2bn assets. The mortgage cover pool consists predominantly of commercial mortgage loans (c98%) and the rest are residential loans. All properties securing the loans are located and distributed across Poland with about 39% properties concentrated in Warsaw Region. As all cover assets and covered bonds are denominated in Polish Zloty and 99% of assets have floating interest rates, while 100% of the covered bonds have floating interest rates, there are no currency mismatches and minimal interest rate mismatches.

As of 30 June 2011 the public sector covered bonds amounted to PLN0.5bn and were secured by a cover pool of PLN0.63bn assets. 58.7% of the cover assets are loans granted to Polish local government institutions and the remaining 41.3% loans are granted to public health care centres and guaranteed by the local government institutions. The borrowers from the Wroclaw region comprise 20.6% of the cover pool, the largest concentration in the cover pool. Since all cover assets and covered bonds are denominated in Polish Zloty and bear floating interest rate, there is also no currency mismatches and interest rate mismatches for the public sector covered bonds.

BBH is owned by BRE Holding Sp. z o.o and BRE Bank S.A. ('A'/Stable) which is owned by Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable). BBH has been issuing mortgage covered bonds since 2000 and is the only public sector covered bonds issuer in Poland.