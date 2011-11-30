UPDATE 1-IMF raises China 2017 growth forecast again, partly due to 'policy support'
* IMF lifts 2017 growth forecast to 6.7 pct from 6.6 pct in April
Nov 30- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services recently updated the methodology and assumptions it uses to rate and monitor U.S. asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by auto leases. Standard & Poor's does not anticipate any rating changes as a result of the revised criteria.
Notable changes in the updated criteria include:
-- Further clarification regarding the criteria applied to analyzing base residual values in U.S. auto lease ABS securitizations, inclusive of an adjustment to a third-party forecaster's base residual value;
-- Introduction of a benchmark pool to assist in the analysis of securitized pool concentrations; and
-- Haircuts, or discounts to par, for securitized pools based on their concentrations relative to the newly established benchmark pool and the corporate credit rating of the applicable automobile manufacturer.
Standard & Poor's methodology for rating and monitoring auto lease ABS securitizations consists of a review of collateral characteristics, static pool and portfolio performance, third-party forecasts of residual values, historical auction data, current used vehicle market values, and transaction structures. The updated criteria address the risks associated with the:
-- Credit quality of the securitized assets;
-- Cash flow mechanics and payment structure;
-- Operational and administrative risk;
-- Counterparty risk; and
-- Legal and regulatory risk.
Standard & Poor's will host a teleconference at 11 a.m. (EST) on Dec. 1, 2011, to discuss the revised auto lease ABS criteria. Details are as follows:
Live Dial-In Information:
-- US/Canada Toll Free: 1-888-810-6803
-- US/Canada/All Others Toll: 1-312-470-7126
-- Conference ID#: 2150163
-- Passcode: SANDP
Replay Information:
-- US/Canada Toll Free: 1-800-568-4850
-- US/Canada/All Others Toll: 1-203-369-3813
-- Replays will expire on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011
The complete criteria article, "Revised General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Auto Lease Securitizations," was published Nov. 29, 2011.
BEIJING, June 14 Chinese banks extended 1.11 trillion yuan ($163.4 billion) in net new yuan loans in May, above analysts' expectations.