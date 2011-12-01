(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings believes that the liberalisation of Indian retail is likely to positively impact the credit profiles of Fitch-rated retailers through equity injections, leading to improved liquidity and a deleveraging of their balance sheets.

However, the positive impact could be tempered by the need to fund growth through investments in working capital and also to scale up back-end logistics over the medium-term. Fitch also notes that over the long-term, there would be competitive pressures which would lead to margin contraction though some of it could be counterbalanced by efficiencies in procurement and increased bargaining power to manage working capital cycles.

"With the guidelines requiring the presence of an Indian partner and given the complexity of the Indian consumer markets, most international retailers are expected to tie up with established players in the domestic space. In this context, those which have built up size and scale over the years are likely to benefit most," says Tahera Kachwalla, Director in Fitch's Corporates team.

On 24 November 2011, the Indian Cabinet allowed 51% foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi- brand retail and 100% FDI in single-brand retail. Fitch expects international retailers, especially in the hypermarket format, to establish their footprint over the next one to two years, provided that political issues associated with the liberalisation move have been resolved.

Fitch believes that none of the terms including minimum investment of USD100m or setting up stores in cities with a population of more than one million is likely to be a constraint. This is because the investment amount is moderate and the footprint of most Indian retailers' would largely be in the larger cities and towns. The agency notes that amongst Fitch-rated retailers Shopper's Stop Limited (rated 'Fitch A1+(ind)' for its short-term debt instruments) has 90% of its stores located in cities with population of more than one million and Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable) has 75% of its stores in such cities (67% of its Big Bazaar hypermarkets). Fitch also expects international investment to be more focused on the value-based sectors where there is greater potential to extract value from inefficiencies in the supply chain.

Equity injection by foreign retailers is likely to improve the capital structure of their Indian peers, to help part-fund future capex requirements and, critically, to provide them with access to best practices towards sourcing and working capital management, in turn improving liquidity over the medium- to long-term. From a rating perspective, the ultimate impact on the credit profile of Indian retailers is likely to be determined by the amount of FDI and the consequent change in the future space expansion and other back-end focused investments.

"Fitch believes it will take international companies that are not in joint venture with existing Indian retailers approximately two years for most of their new stores to achieve normalised sales, to break even and, consequently, to create meaningful competition in the form of pricing and discounts'" says Ms Kachwalla. "Such competition will affect revenues per square foot and margins in the long-term, but Fitch does not expect it to have an immediate impact on the profitability of Indian retail companies in the near-term."

There is likely to be an increase in demand for retail space over the near-term, as most of the FDI-related expansion would likely happen in the cities with populations of higher than one million. This could potentially lead to a correction of the oversupply in the commercial real estate space in these cities. However, with established retailers having already largely finalised their real estate requirements for the next three years, this is unlikely to impact them to a large extent in terms of rental contracts or lease deposit requirements in the near-term.