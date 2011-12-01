Dec 01- Fitch Ratings says in its latest European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin that continued restrictions on new bank funding mean that the majority of loans are still failing to repay at maturity. The Fitch Repayment Index remains low at 38.9%, though this represents a slight improvement from 37.2% in the previous month due to five loans repaying in full.

Full repayments during the month included the CHF66.1m Corvatsch Loan (Windermere X CMBS ) and the EUR53.8m Algarve Portuguese Loan (European Property Capital 3 ). The former continues the trend of successful redemptions of Swiss loans, while the latter represents one of the few loans in European CMBS transactions secured by Portuguese collateral. The full repayment follows the utilisation of the second one-year extension option in May 2011. Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Portuguese real estate market, the shopping centre securing the loan had performed well since closing, which will have greatly facilitated the successful refinancing of the loan.

By balance, only 27% of loans that have matured since the beginning of the downturn have fully repaid at or shortly after their maturity dates. 42% of loans have been extended, while 21% are currently in workout. 2.1% of the loan balance that has matured since 2007 (excluding prepaid loans) has been lost.

Full loan repayments at maturity are expected to remain low. In fact, four of the six loans maturing in December have Fitch loan-to-value ratios (LTV) in excess of 90%. This indicates that it is extremely unlikely that the loans will be successfully redeemed.

One of the loans, the Spanish (Heron City) Loan, securitised in White Tower 2007-1, is exposed to the ongoing downward pressure faced by the Spanish real estate sector. Fitch expects the Spanish retail sector to continue to suffer in the short to medium term. Consequently, the agency anticipates that the loan will be extended in order to avoid selling the asset under stressed market conditions.

Another loan scheduled to mature in December is the Dutch Offices I Loan, securitised in MESDAG (Charlie). Having declined an extension request, Fitch expects the servicer to commence a workout of the loan. The agency believes the most likely strategy to be one involving asset sales to gradually reduce the outstanding debt amount.

Fitch's Maturity Repayment Indices are incorporated into the agency's 'European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin', which provides data and commentary on loans backing European CMBS that are due to mature during the month. The bulletin supplements the agency's ongoing rating analysis and surveillance services and is available at www.fitchratings.com. It also looks at the status of loans that reached their maturity in previous months. Data on loan maturities is also available for download in Excel format.

Information and analysis of loan, portfolio and note-level information pertaining to all Fitch-rated European CMBS can be downloaded from www.fitchratings.com. Each loan summary in the bulletin will link to this additional data. The loan-by-loan 'CMBS SMART' surveillance pages, which are updated quarterly, contain Fitch's own performance metrics, such as the "Fitch LTV" and "Fitch Property Grade", alongside reported transaction performance data and ratings. This information is available in spreadsheets with a consistent format that can be downloaded by investors for further analysis.

Fitch's European CMBS performance tool 'CMBS SMART' is available at: www.fitchratings.com under the following headers: > Sectors > Structured Finance > CMBS > Tools > CMBS Surveillance > European

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin - December 2011