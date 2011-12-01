(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 01- Fitch Ratings says in a report published today that
state-owned banks have accounted for a majority of the recent
increase in the sector's short-term borrowing from government
institutions. Fitch notes that to a large extent these
facilities were used to fund growth, while sector liquidity
remains manageable. However, the agency notes the increased
dependence on state funding and somewhat weaker asset/liability
maturity profiles of some institutions, in particular JSC Bank
VTB (VTB, 'BBB'/Stable).
At 1 November 2011, the volume of funding provided to the
Russian banking sector by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), the
Ministry of Finance and regional governments exceeded RUB2.6tn
(8.4% of sector liabilities). This is a large number in itself,
and also a major increase from RUB1.2tn (4.2% of sector
liabilities) at 1 July 2011, giving rise to investor concerns
about the liquidity positions of Russian banks. Strong demand
for liquidity persisted in November, although this was mostly
refinancing of previously raised volumes, in Fitch's view, and
the current structure of the sector's government borrowing is
therefore likely to be similar to that at November 1.
A review conducted by Fitch of public disclosures of its 55
rated Russian banks indicates that state-owned banks accounted
for a high 84% and 88% of borrowing by rated banks from
government institutions at 1 November and 1 July respectively,
compared with their 55% share of system assets at end-Q311.
Fitch-rated privately-owned banks contributed only 11% of the
borrowing at 1 November (compared to their 28% share of assets),
while foreign banks accounted for 5% (16% of assets). As a
result, government funding made up an estimated 11.6% of the
reviewed state-owned banks' liabilities at 1 November, but only
8.4% at private banks and 5.2% at foreign banks.
Fitch believes the main reason for the borrowing increase
were the efforts of a few banks, in particular VTB, to continue
lending to the corporate sector, while the latter faced more
limited capital markets access and banks experienced slower
deposit growth. The increase in government funding between 1
July and 1 November (RUB1.2tn) was close to the difference
between the growth of sector loans (RUB2.4tn) and deposits
(RUB1.2tn) during the same period.
Liquidity clearly tightened in H211, but Fitch does not
believe that to be a sign of heightened stress. Rather, this
seems to have been driven by strong corporate credit demand and
lower than expected government budget spending, while some
banks' attempts to earn margin on the interbank market may also
have contributed to their borrowings from the CBR. The absence
of any marked deposit outflow, or of conversion of ruble
deposits into FX-denominated ones, supports this view.
Although state funding is not of an emergency nature, Fitch
is somewhat concerned that such significant borrowing has taken
place in a currently relatively stable economic environment.
However, Fitch believes that in a severe liquidity squeeze - not
a base case expectation at present, but something which cannot
be ruled out, given global market instability and the economy's
oil price dependence - the Russian authorities would take
further measures to support system liquidity.
To this end, CBR's First Deputy Chairman, Alexei Ulyukaev,
has said that repo funding could increase to RUB2tn, compared to
the soft RUB1tn limit currently in force, in case of need.
Furthermore, the CBR has recently lowered the rating level for
assets eligible for repo refinancing to 'B-' from 'B+' and, if
necessary, the CBR could also once more roll out unsecured
funding as was seen in Q408. At present, Fitch views these as
pro-active precautionary measures, rather than a sign that a
significant number of Russian banks are currently experiencing
liquidity stress.
The full report, titled "Russian Banks' Government
Borrowings: Mainly Utilised by State-Owned Banks; Liquidity
Manageable", is available on www.fitchratings.com.