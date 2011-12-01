(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd's (Hathway) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects reduction in Hathway's debt levels to INR3,412m in FY11 (year-end: March 2011) from INR4,608m in FY10, which led to interest coverage (EBITDA/ interest expense) improving to 3.9x from 2.3x. The company further repaid INR0.9bn of its debt in H1FY12. The upgrade also reflects Hathway's strong liquidity position at end-H1FY12, with INR0.9bn of cash from its initial public offer proceeds and INR990m of undrawn fund-based facilities.

The upgrade also factors in Fitch's expectation of an improvement in Hathway's business profile, driven by its increased digitisation activities. This may result in higher subscription revenues as digitisation enables better transparency levels in the reporting of subscribers by the local cable operators (LCOs). Further, the agency believes that the mandatory digitisation proposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will benefit Hathway over the medium to long-term. The number of digital subscribers for Hathway reached 1.7 million in H1FY12 from 1.4 million in FY11.

The rating continues to factor Hathway's position as one of India's leading multi-system operators (MSO) in the cable TV industry.

The ratings, however, remain constrained by the fragmented and unorganised nature of cable TV distribution industry, as well as by the growing competition from alternative TV distribution technologies - especially direct-to-home (DTH) which has grown rapidly over the last three years.

While Fitch expects mandatory digitisation to benefit Hathway in the medium- to long-term, this would entail high levels of capex. However, the phased manner in which mandatory digitisation is likely to be implemented and the company's low debt levels and high cash balance would enable it to undertake additional capex for digitization, without significantly impacting its credit profile.

Furthermore, mandatory digitisation may change the existing subscription revenue sharing mechanism between various stakeholders in the cable industry (broadcasters, MSOs and LCOs), which in Fitch's opinion should benefit MSOs. However, carriage and placement revenues of MSOs may come under pressure Nevertheless, Fitch expects Hathway to maintain its profitability at the current levels.

Any large debt-funded acquisitions or capex or pressure on profitability resulting in net leverage exceeding 2.0x or more on a sustained basis may impact ratings negatively.

In FY11, Hathway had revenue of INR8,827m, up 20.4% yoy, and an EBITDA of INR1,541m (INR1,279m) and financial leverage of 0.7x (FY10: negative net debt/ EBITDA).

Rating actions on Hathway's bank loans:

- INR1,666m term loan (reduced from INR3,367m): upgraded to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- USD0.9m external commercial borrowing (equivalent to INR44m): assigned at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR750m cash credit (increased from INR550m): upgraded to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR2,600m* non-fund based limits (increased from INR850m): upgraded to 'Fitch A2+(ind)' from 'Fitch A2(ind)' and assigned at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

*Interchangeable with a cash credit up to INR100m and a demand loan of INR250m.