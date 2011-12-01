Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tecumseh Products India Private Limited's (TPIPL) National Long-term rating at 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by TPIPL's tight liquidity position due to a cumulative EBITDA loss of INR242m over the last three years (FY09-FY11), underpinned by high volatility in raw material prices (copper and electrical steel) and intense competition from lower-cost Chinese compressor manufacturers. High inventory levels have also pressurized liquidity, resulting in continuous delays in payments to suppliers during FY09-FY11. The company had unencumbered cash balance of INR30m in FY11 (FY10: INR16.6m).

The ratings are, however, supported by TPIPL's revenue growth in FY10 and FY11 and the low debt position of its parent - the US-based Tecumseh Products Company (TPC), which had financially supported the subsidiary in the past. However, the parent suffered operating losses over 2006-2010, which restricts its ability to continue supporting TPIPL.

The ratings also reflect TPC's increasing focus on TPIPL due to low-cost of production and the latter's R&D capabilities to develop high-margin products for both domestic and export markets.

Negative rating action may result from a reduction of financial support from the parent and any unplanned debt-led capex resulting in further deterioration in the liquidity position. Conversely, positive rating action may be taken if the business becomes profitable.

Fitch expects liquidity to remain under pressure in the near-term, and therefore it is not a key determinant for any positive rating action.

Incorporated in 1997, TPIPL manufactures and trades in compressors used in room air-conditioners and refrigerators. It has two manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad and Ballabgarh, each with an annual capacity of 3.5 million compressors. TPIPL added new products in FY11 and FY10 for sale in the domestic market and for inter-company sale to TPC.

In FY11, TPIPL reported revenue of INR6,408.4m (FY10: INR4,822.7m, FY09: INR4,127.7m), an operating EBITDAR loss of INR36.3m as against an operating EBITDAR profit of INR80.8m in FY10, and a net loss of INR324.7m (FY10: a net loss of INR96.4m). Interest cover remained below 1.0x over FY09-FY11.

Fitch has also affirmed TPIPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR530m fund-based working capital banking limits: affirmed at 'Fitch B-(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR532.5m non-fund-based working capital banking lines: affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'