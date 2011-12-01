(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- User Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Tirumala Balaji Alloys Private Limited's (TBAPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects TBAPL's comfortable credit profile in the financial year ended March 2011, despite a fall in EBITDA interest coverage to 12.6x (FY10: 15.7x) and an increase in net adjusted leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) to 1.3x (0.9x). This was due to a fall in overall EBITDA margins to 10.1% from 12.2% from a dip in margins from open market sales to 15.8% from 21%, though margins in the conversion for Tata Steel Limited (TSL, 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable) increased to 8.6% from 7.6%.

The ratings continue to be constrained by high customer concentration risk, as TSL accounted for around 85% of the company sales in FY10. However, the conversion job for TSL reduces TBAPL's exposure to volatility in raw material prices, as chrome ore and coke are supplied by the former.

Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in net adjusted leverage to below 1x. Negative rating guidelines include a sustained decline in EBITDA, resulting in net adjusted leverage exceeding 2.75x.

TBAPL owns two 9 MVA submerged arc furnaces, each with an installed capacity of 28,000 mtpa to produce high carbon ferro chrome and other ferro alloys. The company undertook INR57.5m capex in FY11 to install pollution control equipment at its furnaces, of which INR38.3m had been incurred till mid-November 2011. The process has been completed for one of its furnace and is ongoing at the second one. In H1FY12, TBAPL reported revenue of INR331.8m (FY11: INR628.1m, FY10: INR581.1m) with an EBITDA margin of 12.4%.

Fitch has also affirmed TBAPL's bank loans as follows:

- INR22m long term loans (reduced from INR35m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR55m fund-based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR16m non-fund based limits (increased from INR15m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'