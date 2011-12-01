Dec 01- Fitch Ratings releases a new study analyzing U.S. credit card, auto and student loan
ABS ratings outstanding on July 1, 2007 and examining their respective rating performance during
the credit crisis, to June 30, 2011.
U.S. consumer ABS ratings remain the bright spot as these transactions exhibited
positive rating performance from the mid-2007 to mid-2011 period. The
overwhelming majority of tranche ratings remained stable, were upgraded, or were
paid in full, including approximately 99% of both U.S. credit card and auto
transaction ratings.
Likewise, there were no credit card ABS downgrades and no investment grade auto
ABS downgrades over the period. Equally, there were no impairments (defaults and
near-defaults) recorded for investment grade bonds in both the credit card ABS
and auto ABS sectors during the four-year span.
While downgrades were higher in the student loan sector, at 13%, the impairment
rate was negligible. The sector saw a 0.6% default/near-default rate over the
mid-2007 to mid-2011 horizon.
The study is titled 'U.S. Consumer ABS Ratings Resilient Through the Crisis' and
is available on Fitch's web site under Credit Market Research and ABS.