Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fortis Bank's Viability Rating to 'bbb+' from 'bbb-'. The Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The upgrade of the Viability Rating reflects Fortis Bank's decreased risk profile, improving capital and solid funding and liquidity. The quality of the loan book remains satisfactory and should continue to generate low loan impairment charges. The asset-backed securities portfolio continues to decline and market risks have come down to a low level. Capital ratios have increased as weighted risks have decreased in line with the bank's de-risking and the transfer of assets and businesses to its 75% shareholder, the French bank BNP Paribas ('AA-'/ RWN).

Fortis Bank has a solid retail funding base, especially in Belgium where it benefits from strong market shares. Customer deposits represent the largest source of funding and fully fund the loan book. In addition, the bank's large portfolio of repoable securities provides a material liquidity buffer.

Nevertheless, operating profitability is weak and costs remain stubbornly high. Operating profit for full year 2011 should be lower than the previous year, owing to impairments on Greek government bonds. Although Fortis Bank does not publish quarterly results, according to Fitch's calculation, an impairment of 60% (the discount applied by its parent in Q311) on the bank's exposure would amount to EUR0.6bn. Pre-impairment operating profit for full year 2011 should be higher than the previous year owing to improved net interest income.

Fortis Bank's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating reflect potential support from BNP Paribas. Fitch considers there to be an extremely high probability that BNP Paribas would support Fortis Bank if required given it is well integrated with and strategically important to its parent. The RWN on Fortis Bank's Long-Term IDR reflects the RWN on BNP Paribas's Long-Term IDR. Any downgrade in BNP Paribas's Long-term IDR would trigger a downgrade in Fortis Bank's Long-Term IDR.