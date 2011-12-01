Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Corelux SA /Corelux LLC's (collectively, Corelux) asset-backed commercial paper at 'F1sf'.

The affirmation follows an onsite discussion with the management of Bayerische Landesbank (BLB; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which acts as the programme sponsor and sole liquidity provider. The affirmation also takes into consideration the conduit's performance, commercial paper (CP) issuance, IT administration systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition, all of which were found to be satisfactory.

Corelux is a multi-seller ABCP programme structured to issue euro and US-dollar CP to fund the purchase of eligible assets up to a maximum programme limit of EUR3bn. Assets funded by Corelux are fully supported by transaction-specific liquidity provided by BLB.

As at end-October 2011, Corelux had EUR0.47bn of CP outstanding.