(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 02-
OVERVIEW
-- The ORIX APL-J Trust I transaction is ultimately secured by pool of
apartment loans originated by ORIX Corp.
-- Although the occupancy rate of the underlying apartment pools has been
decreasing, no default or delinquency has occurred. In addition, credit
enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption
for the rated certificates.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on classes A to D, and class X issued
under the transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on the
beneficial interests issued under the ORIX APL-J Trust I transaction (see list below).
Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit
quality of the transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the
reports that we receive each month from the servicer and trustee.
Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on the transaction because (1)
no default or delinquency has occurred, although the occupancy rate of the
underlying apartment pools has been decreasing; and (2) the levels of credit
enhancement available to the beneficial interests have increased, which
reflects progress in principal redemption for the rated beneficial interests
and offsets the weak performance of the underlying apartments.
The beneficial interests are ultimately secured by a pool of apartment loans
originated by ORIX Corp. and entrusted with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
Corp. The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely
payment of floating interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the
legal final maturity date of 2037 for the class A to D beneficial interests.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of
The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," published Nov. 4, 2011
"Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities," published April 15,
2010
"Rating Methodology For Apartment Loan Securitizations In Japan," published
July 11, 2004
RATINGS AFFIRMED
ORIX APL-J Trust I
JPY7.3 billion class A-D and X beneficial interests
Class Rating Initial amount
A AAA (sf) JPY6.4 bil.
B AA (sf) JPY0.3 bil.
C A (sf) JPY0.3 bil.
D BBB (sf) JPY0.3 bil.
X AAA (sf) N/A*
*Class X is interest only.