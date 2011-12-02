Verizon closes Yahoo deal; Mayer steps down
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
Dec 02 Lighthouse International Company S.A. (the Lighthouse notes)
*Moody's downgrades Lighthouse's senior notes to C from Ca following default
June 13 Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group said it had terminated any talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, nearly three months after embarking on a plan seeking strategic alternatives.