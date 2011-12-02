(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has affirmed PetroChina Company Limited's (PetroChina) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively. The Outlooks on the Foreign and Local Currency IDRs are Stable and Negative, respectively. Its foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings have also been affirmed at 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology, the company's ratings are equalised with those of its parent CNPC (owned 86.29% of Petrochina at end-FY10), which has a standalone credit profile in the 'AA' category. At end-FY10 Petrochina accounted for 63% of CNPC's total assets. The standalone credit profile for PetroChina also remains comparable with international oil majors in the 'AA' category.

The ratings of CNPC and Petrochina are constrained by the ratings of their ultimate sovereign owner, China (FC IDR 'A+'/Stable and LC IDR 'AA-'/Negative). The Outlooks therefore reflect the Outlooks on the sovereign ratings, not on the standalone profile of the company, and any changes to China's ratings will have a similar impact on Petrochina's ratings.

PetroChina's standalone credit profile reflects its position as an integrated oil company. It compares well with its peers in terms of operational metrics - partly as a result of its privileged position in its home market - as well as on financial profile. PetroChina holds 22.2bn barrels of oil equivalent (boe) proved oil and gas reserves. In FY10, it had a reserve replacement ratio of 132% (oil equivalent) and benefits from competitive lifting costs of USD9.97/boe (FY10).

PetroChina's financial metrics are strong with leverage (as measured by adjusted net debt to funds from operations) of 1.1x at end-September 2011. This is despite its profitability and cash flows being affected by negative refining margins, due to ex-refinery gate oil product price controls, and by the weak returns on the midstream gas business (where the company has invested heavily in import pipelines and the national trunk pipeline network) owing to hub price controls by National Development and Reform Commission.

PetroChina's capex is stabilising but is expected to remain heavy relative to operating cash generation such that its cash flow from operations to capex is unlikely to significantly exceed 1.0x in 2012 and 2013 (FY10: 1.1x).

Furthermore, prospects for further M&A remain high for Petrochina and CNPC. However, it has strong rating headroom. It had strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalent of USD20.7bn at end-September 2011 and access to bank and capital markets.

Petrochina's ratings:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'

Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative

Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-'

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'