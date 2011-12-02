(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Extramarks Education Private Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Extramarks' conservative financial profile, which is further strengthened by equity investment from Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL). In the second quarter of the financial year ending March 2012 (Q2FY12), RSIL acquired a 38.5% stake in Extramarks for INR1,250m, whose proceeds will be used to fund the latter's capex and other business requirements and for the repayment of unsecured loans.

The ratings also factor in Extramarks' strong financial performance in FY11 - the first full year of operations. It generated revenue of INR594m (FY10: INR253m), with an EBITDA margin of 60% (21.7%). Over 90% of revenue came from the company's information and communication technology (ICT) business, which the company expects to remain the largest business segment in the medium term. Fitch expects Extramarks' Smart Learn Class (SLC) business to grow at a higher rate than ICT in the medium term, driven by new SLC implementations. However, the agency also notes that the presence of other established companies in the sector may hamper Extramarks' growth.

The ratings are, however, constrained by Extramarks' small scale of operations and limited track record. It started commercial operations in October 2009 and has executed only two ICT projects till date, under which it had set-up a total of 2,028 computer laboratories in government schools. However, its alliance with a public sector company for executing ICT projects partially mitigates this risk. Concerns also emanate from the high capital intensity of the education business as execution of ICT projects and implementation of SLCs require large upfront capex and high receivables.

Extramarks also plans to set-up K-12 schools in Rajasthan under the public private partnership model. Fitch expects this business to start generating revenue in FY14, however its contribution to overall revenue is likely to be small in the medium term.

Positive rating guidelines include execution of higher-than-expected ICT and SLC contracts with leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDA) of below 1.0x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include the company's failure to win new ICT contracts or a slowdown in SLC or a higher-than-expected debt, leading to leverage exceeding 2.5x on a sustained basis.

Extramarks was incorporated in May 2007, and is engaged in providing education services. In FY11, the company earned a net income of INR91m (FY10: INR19m) and had financial leverage of 1.9x (0.5x).

Extramarks' bank facilities have been assigned ratings as follows:

- INR640m long-term loans: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR90m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/' Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR141m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/' Fitch A2+(ind)'