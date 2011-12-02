(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has affirmed ACOM CO., LTD's (Acom) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

ACOM's IDRs reflect Fitch's view of an extremely strong probability of support from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG whose main subsidiary Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) is rated 'A'/Stable) in case of need, given the consolidated subsidiary's strategic importance to MUFG. Fitch expects the strong level of support to remain unchanged over the medium-term.

Fitch views ACOM as strategic to MUFG, given its role as the core operating arm for the group's retail finance business, including providing guarantees for loans originated by the group's subsidiaries. Any change in ACOM's relationship with MUFG would trigger a rating action, although these scenarios are not Fitch's base case assumptions.

Based on Fitch's view that ACOM's earnings are likely to recover in FY12 as provisioning for legacy assets comes to a close, the agency believes that ACOM does not require any immediate support from MUFG. Fitch believes that ACOM should be able to absorb additional costs arising from further provisioning and payouts, if any, for Kabarai claims (excessive interest) exceeding the current sufficient reserve.

ACOM posted net losses of JPY203bn in the fiscal year ended March 2011 (FY11) and JPY7bn in FY10 due to additional provisioning for Kabarai claims similar to its peers. However, the impact of the losses on MUFG's consolidated profitability was manageable - shaving 13% off MUFG's net profit and less than 1% off Tier 1 capital in FY11 - due to ACOM's small size.

ACOM's full ratings are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'