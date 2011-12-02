Dec 02-

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed PROVIDE-VR 2003-1's performance and raised our ratings on the class C notes, due to our view on increased credit support.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A+, A, B, D, and E notes because we consider the current credit enhancement to be commensurate with the ratings on these notes.

-- PROVIDE-VR 2003-1 is a synthetic, partially funded, German RMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on PROVIDE-VR 2003-1 PLC's class C notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A+, A, B, D, and E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our analysis of the performance of the transaction, which has credit support in the form of subordination.

Our analysis considered realized losses and delinquencies to date and, taking historical recovery rates in this portfolio into account, we have assessed the likelihood of future losses for both the performing and nonperforming parts of the collateral pool.

PROVIDE-VR 2003-1 has shown what we consider to be a poor performance since closing, mainly caused by high amounts of losses being applied to the transaction and by a low recovery rate. However, since our latest full review of the PROVIDE-VR 2003-1 transaction (see "Ratings Lowered On PROVIDE VR 2003-1's Class C And D Notes, Class E Notes Are Downgraded To 'D'," published May 20, 2010), credit enhancement provided by subordination has increased for the class A+, A, B, and C notes, due to amortization. As the notes pay down sequentially, credit enhancement increases relatively for the remaining notes, although losses diminishing the subordinated tranches lessen this effect.

We have observed delinquencies of more than 90 days, with reported levels of between 0.41% and 0.66% since 2008, and they are currently 0.59% of the pool balance. Credit events are currently at EUR4.9 million, equaling 3.70% of the current pool balance, after the 3.98% high in Q4 2009--and they have been reported being greater than 3% since 2007.

As per the latest investor report as of June 20, 2011, cumulative losses have increased to what we consider to be a high amount of about EUR8.1 million. Since May 2010, credit enhancement provided to the class D notes has further decreased due to occurred losses diminishing the size of today's first line of defense, the class E tranche. Over the past year, losses have diminished the class E tranche to EUR1,990,798, equaling 45% of the tranche's original size of EUR4,400,000. However, losses per interest payment date have diminished in absolute numbers since then.

The transaction's recovery rate is about 35.5%, caused by the relatively high portion of second-ranking mortgages, which currently amount to about 80.6% of the pool, versus 84.5% at closing. The performing balance has been relatively stable at above 95% of the total pool balance in the past couple of years.

Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class C notes to 'BBB (sf)' because of the increased credit support provided by the class D and E notes.

We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A+ and A notes, and our 'AA (sf)','CCC- (sf)', and 'D (sf)' ratings on the class B, D, and E notes, respectively, because we consider the current credit enhancement to be commensurate with the ratings on these notes.

The remaining proportion of PROVIDE-VR 2003-1's original principal is down to 29%. We will continue to monitor the development of credit events and actual losses in the transaction.

PROVIDE-VR 2003-1 is a synthetic, partially funded, German residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction.