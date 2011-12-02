(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 02- Fitch Ratings believes that 2012 will remain
challenging for EMEA steel producers, with renewed financial
pressure coming from slowing economic growth and growing
sovereign debt concerns in the Eurozone.
In a report discussing the outlook for the EMEA Steel
sector, Fitch highlights that heightened uncertainty in
developed markets is likely to negatively affect both steel
prices and demand in 2012 and that the current steel price
correction is expected to continue over the next six to twelve
months. This signals the end to the gradual post-2008 crisis
recovery in prices and will result in increased vulnerability
for highly leveraged steel companies.
The sector outlook may be revised to stable once a more
favourable supply / demand balance is reached, and will be
influenced by the development of steel market conditions and the
successful execution of sustainable cost-saving initiatives.
