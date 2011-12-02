Dec 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn the ratings on four Chartis Group branches, at the request of their parent Chartis Inc. The four branches are: American Home Assurance Co. Hong Kong Branch; American Home Assurance Co. Singapore Branch; American Home Assurance Co. Malaysia Branch; and New Hampshire Insurance Co. Hong Kong (see list below). The rating withdrawal follows the restructuring of these branches into locally domiciled subsidiaries. All ratings were affirmed prior to withdrawal.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

American Home Assurance Co. Hong Kong Branch

New Hampshire Insurance Co. Hong Kong

Counterparty Credit Ratings

Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--

Insurer Financial Strength Ratings

Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--

Greater China Credit Scale NR/-- cnAA+/--

American Home Assurance Co. Singapore Branch

American Home Assurance Co. Malaysia Branch

Counterparty Credit Ratings

Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--

Insurer Financial Strength Ratings

Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--

