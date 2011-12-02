(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has assigned Romania-based Garanti Bank SA (Garanti) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and a Viability Rating of 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

Garanti's ratings reflect the support that it can expect to receive from its ultimate 100% shareholder, Turkey-based Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGB; 'BBB-'/Stable). In assessing the probability of support, Fitch takes into account the significant financial and managament commitment demonstrated by TGB to its Romanian subsidiary to date, in addition to TGB's sole ownership of Garanti. At the same time, Fitch also considers the cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, the expectation that Garanti will operate with significant operational independence from its parent and the so far limited importance of Garanti for the parent bank's consolidated balance sheet and performance.

The Viability Rating reflects Garanti's small size, its limited performance track record, funding reliance on its parent and significant concentrations in its corporate portfolio. Prudent approach to risk management, satisfactory asset quality and currently comfortable capital and liquidity positions are rating positives.

The Long-Term IDR has a Stable Outlook, mirroring the one on TGB. Any marked change in Fitch's view on potential support from TGB - for example in case of a revision of TGB's IDRs or a significant change in Garanti's integration into, or importance to, the group - could trigger a rating action. The Viability Rating may benefit should Garanti demonstrate sustainable profitability and improve funding diversification, while maintaining adequate capitalisation and stable asset quality.

Garanti has been operating in Romania since 1998 under the status of a foreign bank branch. It was converted into a bank in May 2010 and subsequent to that started producing separate accounts. The branch network and franchise is relatively young, as heavy investments and organic expansion began only after 2007. Garanti's asset quality is significantly better than the sector average, as the bank was less active in building up lending in the pre-crisis period, and reserve coverage is solid. Fitch has a favourable view of risk management at Garanti, although the bank will inevitably be exposed to a relatively high-risk emerging market with uncertain near-term growth prospects.

Garanti relies on its parent for funding, with this comprising 47% of liabilities at end-H111. Customer deposits contributed 33% of non-equity funds, but concentrations remain high in deposits. The liquidity position is comfortable. Capitalisation has been strengthened through capital injections in 2010 and remains adequate in Fitch's view.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned 'B'

Support Rating: assigned '3'

Viability Rating: assigned 'b'