(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Xpro India Ltd.'s (Xpro) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects Xpro improving credit profile led by sustained improvement in leverage (net debt to EBITDA) - 1.7x in FY11 (FY10: 2.7x; FY09: 3.6x). This improvement is driven by expanding EBITDA from strong revenue growth in FY10 and FY11.

Xpro has robust current liquidity (cash and equivalents of INR873m at 30 September 2011) led by a cash inflow of INR745m from the sale of its thermosets division in August 2011; INR450m is earmarked for future expansion. Fitch notes the sale of the unit, which was more working-capital intensive, will also lead to an improvement in working capital cycle and debt.

The loss of revenues from the thermosets division (29% of revenue in FY11) is expected to be covered by the full benefits from capacity additions, in FY11, in its Coex division, as well as by a turnaround in the business of former subsidiary Biax Specialty Films Private Limited (BSFPL), which merged with Xpro.

Xpro's ratings continue to benefit from its position as a key player with an increasing market share in the niche segments of dielectric capacitor films, cast films, coextruded sheets and refrigerator liners. However, Fitch notes that Xpro faces customer concentration risk as its top customer accounts for 30% of its FY11 revenues.

The ratings are constrained by the execution risk on a significant capex plan (INR1.5bn) to set up new dielectric films line over the medium term (towards end-FY13-FY14). Capex is proposed to be funded by a mix of external commercial borrowing for equipment financing, rupee loans and its own cash reserves. As the capex is debt-funded to the extent of two-thirds of total capex cost, the deleveraging trend would reverse in the medium term.

XPRO has a track record of stable, but moderate EBITDA margins versus industry peers. The company's increasing focus on specialty films and higher margin dielectric films could result in an improvement in margins over the medium-term. Fitch notes that in H1FY12, Xpro reported EBITDA margin of 10.8% (H1FY11: 8.2%) driven by increasing exposure to dielectric films.

Negative rating drivers include a higher than expected debt-funding for capex and/or acquisitions, a deterioration in revenues or margins, which would lead to a net debt/EBITDA ratio of more than 3.5x. Successful execution of its capex programme, translating into continued revenue and EBITDA growth while achieving net leverage of 2.5x, or below, in FY13 is the positive rating driver.

Xpro, part of the Sidharth Birla Group, is a niche player in the polymers processing and plastics extrusion businesses. In FY11 Xpro reported consolidated revenue of INR3,073m, EBITDA of INR304m and net income of INR114m.

Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on Xpro's debt instruments:

- Long-term bank loans of INR635m (enhanced from INR405.4m): Upgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)';

- Fund-based working capital limits of INR338.5m (enhanced from INR308.5m): Upgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)/ Fitch A3(ind)';

- Non-fund-based working capital limits of INR284.7m (enhanced from INR263m): Upgraded to 'Fitch A2(ind)' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'; and

- Commercial paper programme (within fund-based working capital limits) of INR100m: Upgraded to 'Fitch A2(ind)' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'.