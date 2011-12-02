(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Biax Specialty Films Private Limited's (BSFPL) 'Fitch BB+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn as BSFPL has been merged with its parent company - Xpro India Ltd ('Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable), with retrospective effect from 1 April 2010. BSFPL's bank loans continue to be serviced by the parent. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of BSFPL.

BSFPL's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:

- INR100m long-term bank loans: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'; rating withdrawn

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'; rating withdrawn

- INR20m non-fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'; rating withdrawn