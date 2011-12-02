(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We lowered the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Belgium to 'AA' from 'AA+' on Nov. 25, 2011.

-- We continue to believe that the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for Belgian telecoms operator Belgacom S.A. is moderate.

-- In line with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we are lowering our long-term rating on Belgacom to 'A' from 'A+', and affirming the 'A-1' short-term rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Belgacom will maintain a strong business position in Belgium's telecoms market, continue to generate solid free operating cash flow, and maintain Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage below 2.0x over the next 18 months.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on 53.5% state-owned Belgian telecommunications operator Belgacom S.A. to 'A' from 'A+'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on the group. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of Belgacom follows that of the Kingdom of Belgium (unsolicited AA/Negative/A-1+) on Nov. 25, 2011. (See "Research Update: Ratings On Belgium Lowered To 'AA' On Financial Sector Risks To Public Finances; Outlook Negative," published Nov. 25, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

We view Belgacom as a government-related entity (GRE). According to our criteria for rating GREs, we base our 'A' rating on Belgacom on the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a'. The rating on the group is now in line with its SACP. The rating also factors in our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Belgian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Belgacom, if it encountered periods of financial distress. This is based on our view of Belgacom's "limited" role for and "strong" link with the Belgian state.

Belgacom's SACP is supported by its position as the leading integrated provider of telecoms services in Belgium. We view positively its full ownership of the country's market-leading mobile operator Proximus, the steady growth of its data and bundled products, and its strong free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. Belgacom's credit quality also benefits from its prudent financial policy, illustrated by its leverage, which we view as moderate at 1.5x at the end of September 2011.

In our opinion, the ratings are constrained by continuing adverse regulatory measures that adversely affect Belgacom's mobile telecoms operations, and heightened competition. The structural decline of more profitable fixed-line voice revenues due to evolving technologies further impairs the ratings.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Belgacom will maintain strong business positions in both the fixed-line and mobile telecoms segments in Belgium. Under our base-case scenario, we also believe that the group will likely continue to generate solid, sustainable FOCF in excess of EUR700 million in 2012, despite the underlying regulatory risks and competition associated with its operations. In addition, at this stage we anticipate that Belgacom will not distribute dividends that exceed FOCF, by our estimates, generated in 2012.

We will continue to monitor Belgacom's financial discipline, ability to preserve good EBITDA margins, and cash conversion, which are, in our view, core to the group's SACP. Belgacom's maintenance of Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2x is in line with the ratings.

A move by Belgacom to a more aggressive financial policy, a sustained weakening in the group's business risk profile, or a deterioration in the group's financial profile, as a result of a strongly unfavorable judgment relating to ongoing litigation, could prompt us to lower our assessment of the SACP.

We are unlikely to raise the SACP on Belgacom in the next couple of years, given the strain we see on its business risk profile from competition and regulatory pressures.

