Dec 02-

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions follow the application of our updated subsidy stresses on the government-subsidized loans in each pool, and our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Following the application of our updated subsidy stresses, we have lowered our ratings on one class of notes in Lusitano 1 and two classes of notes in Lusitano 2.

-- We have also lowered our ratings on the class D and E notes in both transactions following our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Lusitano Mortgages No. 1 and No. 2 are Portuguese RMBS transactions that securitize loans originated by Banco Internacional de Credito.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on several classes of notes in Lusitano Mortgages No. 1 PLC and Lusitano Mortgages No. 2 PLC.

Specifically, we have:

-- In Lusitano Mortgages No. 1, lowered our ratings on the class A, D, and E notes, and affirmed our ratings on the class B and C notes; and

-- In Lusitano Mortgages No. 2, lowered our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes, and affirmed our rating on the class A notes (see ratings list below).

Today's rating actions follow:

-- The application of our updated subsidy stresses relating to the proportion of loans in each pool that carries a government subsidy, under which the government pays a portion of the interest due on loans (only if the borrower meets its obligations); and

-- Our credit and cash flow analysis.

Lusitano 1 and 2 are Portuguese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions that securitize loans originated by Banco Internacional de Credito, S.A.

COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA

When we apply our 2010 counterparty criteria to Lusitano 1 and 2, we do not consider the liquidity facility documentation for these transactions to be in line with the criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Therefore, under our criteria, the highest potential rating on the notes in these transactions is the issuer credit rating on the liquidity facility provider. In light of this, on June 16, 2011, we lowered our rating on the class B notes in Lusitano 1 to 'A+ (sf)', to reflect our rating on Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1); and we lowered our ratings on the class A and B notes in Lusitano 2 to 'A+ (sf)', to reflect our rating on Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (A+/Stable/A-1) (see "Various Rating Actions Taken In Portuguese RMBS Transactions Lusitano Mortgages 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, And 7," published on June 16, 2011). We did not lower our rating on the class A notes in Lusitano 1, as our analysis at that time indicated that the rating on the class A notes could be maintained without the liquidity facility.

UPDATED SUBSIDY STRESSES

As a result of the current country risk facing Portugal, there is an increased risk that the Portuguese government will not be able to meet all subsidy payments, in our opinion. Therefore, we have updated our assumptions regarding the amount of subsidized interest that will be lost on these loans.

After applying our updated subsidy stresses, we have conducted a credit and cash flow analysis for both transactions, which considered a number of scenarios to test the issuers' ability to meet timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal.

CREDIT ANALYSIS

Our credit analysis incorporates our standard Portuguese criteria (see "Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Portuguese Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Jan. 6, 2009).

In addition, we incorporate credit stability as an important factor in our rating opinion. We consider whether we believe that an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing unusually large adverse changes in credit quality under conditions of moderate stress (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

For this additional run, for Portuguese RMBS transactions, we adjust our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) by projecting arrears based on historical performance over the previous year. We have projected an additional 0.92% arrears for Lusitano 1 and an additional 0.20% for Lusitano 2.