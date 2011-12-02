(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has migrated the 'Fitch B-(ind)' National Long-Term rating on India-based DSL Hydrowatt Limited's (DSLH) INR571m long-term rupee denominated project bank loans, INR9m cash credit facility, and INR30m letter of credit/bank guarantee to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' on the agency's website.

The rating has been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of DSLH. The rating will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".