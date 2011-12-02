Dec 02-

-- Credit ratios for Central European Distribution Corp. (CEDC), the U.S.-based parent company of Polish vodka manufacturer CEDC International sp. z o.o., have materially deteriorated following the group's weak operating performance in the past 12 months. We do not foresee any noticeable improvement in 2012, mainly given the current structural decline in the Polish and Russian vodka markets.

-- In addition, CEDC's liquidity could materially tighten in the approach to the March 2013 maturity of its convertible bonds.

-- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term rating on CEDC to 'B-' from 'B'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of CEDC's liquidity position, which we think will likely weaken if the refinancing needs in 2013 were not addressed in the next couple of months, and if free cash flow were to remain negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Central European Distribution Corp. (CEDC), the parent company of Poland-based vodka manufacturer CEDC International sp. z o.o., to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on CEDC's $380 million and EUR430 million senior secured notes due 2016 to 'B-' from 'B', and lowered our issue rating on CEDC's $310 million senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2013 to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.

The downgrade takes into account our view of CEDC's weak performance so far this year and the deterioration in its credit ratios. It also reflects our opinion that negative vodka market dynamics in CEDC's two main markets, Poland and Russia, will prevent any material improvement in 2012. These two factors, coupled with uncertainties about CEDC's corporate governance, could accentuate the squeeze on CEDC's liquidity ahead of the March 2013 maturity of its convertible bonds.

CEDC delivered lackluster performances in the past few quarters in an increasingly competitive market in Poland and amid market disruption in Russia owing to the relicensing process underway. Pressure on profitability--stemming from higher spirits costs in both markets and from an unfavorable product mix--translated into a Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% at end-September 2011, down from 24% at year-end 2010. Consequently, CEDC's debt ratios have substantially weakened, with adjusted leverage in excess of 10x at end-September 2011, up from 7.8x at year-end 2010.

We believe that 2012 will not be easy for CEDC, since its two main markets are suffering from a structural decline in vodka consumption, now running in the mid single digits annually. Alcohol consumption in general is declining, and local vodka sales have fallen as consumers switch to international spirits.

The negative outlook reflects our view that we will likely qualify CEDC's liquidity as "weak" if the 2013 refinancing were not addressed in the next couple of months, and if free cash flow continued to be negative. The outlook also factors in our negative view on worsening conditions in the Polish and Russian vodka markets, leaving limited upside potential for CEDC's performance in 2012.

We could revise the outlook to stable, if CEDC were able to successfully address its 2013 maturity, while resuming positive free cash flow generation and improving its adjusted EBITDA-to-interest ratio to the 1.5x-2.0x range, from the 1.3x we anticipate at year-end 2011.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011