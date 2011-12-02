Dec 02- User The Bank of England's recommendation that UK banks should disclose their Basel III leverage ratios by the beginning of 2013 could result in other European banks following suit, says Fitch Ratings.

We believe that there is likely to be initial resistance to early disclosure, especially as the precise details of the ratio haven't been finalised. But once a few banks begin to publish their leverage ratios earlier than the current 2015 timeframe, other lenders and their regulators may also find that markets encourage them to accelerate disclosures.

The continuing market concerns about the health of banks means that once one regulator or lender has agreed to a new standard on transparency or capital, then others tend to follow. For instance, European regulators have begun to follow Switzerland's example of setting a 10% equity Tier 1 capital requirement for large banks.

The Bank of England's interim Financial Policy Committee wants leverage ratios - the ratio of total assets to capital - to be published because it says there are concerns over the opacity of bank's internal risk weightings. Unlike capital ratios, the leverage ratio is not affected by risk weightings, which are an assessment of the different risks associated with different assets.

There are many reasons why risk weightings can differ between banks, and we believe that the leverage ratio is a fairly blunt measurement because it doesn't differentiate between the risk profiles of different banks. However, as an additional tool alongside existing disclosures, it should help give a more complete view of a bank's overall financial strength.

We noted recently that several European banks have said adjusting their risk-weightings could be a way to help them meet the European Banking Authority's temporary 9% core Tier 1 capital requirement. We believe that a higher capital level that is achieved merely by changing modelling assumptions doesn't change the risk profile of the bank.