Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc's (FRESH)
notes as follows:
GBP603.4m Series 1 Class A1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP84.1m Series 1 Class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP30.7m Series 1 Class A3 notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP30.7m Series 1 Class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP18.3m Series 2 Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP1.4m Series 2 Class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
FRESH is a securitisation of housing loans originated by The Housing Corporation
(THC) and Housing for Wales, Tai Cymru, to housing associations in England and
Wales. The series 1 notes are backed by fixed-rate loans while the series 2
notes are backed by variable-rate loans. The two series benefit from cross
collateralisation, but only to the extent that excess collections from one
series portfolio following the repayment of all related class A and B notes can
be used to make up deficiencies on the other series portfolio. Credit
enhancement supporting each class, excluding any cross collateralisation, has
increased to 9.4% for the series 1 classes A1 and A2, 5.4% for the series 1
class A3, 1.3% for the series 1 class B, 12.4% for the series 2 class A and 5.8%
for the series 2 class B.
The rating affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance, without
any default and negligible arrears to date.
While Fitch remains concerned about obligor concentration, particularly for
series 2, the risk is now slightly lower compared to the previous reviews due to
an increase in credit enhancement. As of October 2011 the two largest borrowers
of the series 2 portfolio owed 27% of the aggregate loan balance. Assuming a
stressed recovery rate of 50%, an impairment of the series 2 class A would take
the two largest series 2 borrowers to default, along with one large borrower of
the series 1. The repayment profile of the series 2 portfolio loans is expected
to provide for a small increase in the obligor concentration that in the absence
of credit events is expected to be offset by an increase in credit enhancement.