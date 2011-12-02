Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc's (FRESH) notes as follows:

GBP603.4m Series 1 Class A1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP84.1m Series 1 Class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP30.7m Series 1 Class A3 notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP30.7m Series 1 Class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP18.3m Series 2 Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP1.4m Series 2 Class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

FRESH is a securitisation of housing loans originated by The Housing Corporation (THC) and Housing for Wales, Tai Cymru, to housing associations in England and Wales. The series 1 notes are backed by fixed-rate loans while the series 2 notes are backed by variable-rate loans. The two series benefit from cross collateralisation, but only to the extent that excess collections from one series portfolio following the repayment of all related class A and B notes can be used to make up deficiencies on the other series portfolio. Credit enhancement supporting each class, excluding any cross collateralisation, has increased to 9.4% for the series 1 classes A1 and A2, 5.4% for the series 1 class A3, 1.3% for the series 1 class B, 12.4% for the series 2 class A and 5.8% for the series 2 class B.

The rating affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance, without any default and negligible arrears to date.

While Fitch remains concerned about obligor concentration, particularly for series 2, the risk is now slightly lower compared to the previous reviews due to an increase in credit enhancement. As of October 2011 the two largest borrowers of the series 2 portfolio owed 27% of the aggregate loan balance. Assuming a stressed recovery rate of 50%, an impairment of the series 2 class A would take the two largest series 2 borrowers to default, along with one large borrower of the series 1. The repayment profile of the series 2 portfolio loans is expected to provide for a small increase in the obligor concentration that in the absence of credit events is expected to be offset by an increase in credit enhancement.