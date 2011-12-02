Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Lloyds TSB Bank Plc's (Lloyds TSB; 'A'/Stable/'F1') subordinated Lower Tier 2 securities to be issued in conjunction with the tender offer announced by the bank yesterday for its existing Lower Tier 2 securities.

The assigned rating is consistent with the proposals and implementation approach outlined in Fitch's exposure draft "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities" published on 28 July 2011 at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch indicated in this draft that in order to avoid having to downgrade issues shortly after they have been brought to market that it will rate any new issuance in line with the new proposals during the consultation period. Accordingly, the new securities are notched from Lloyds TSB's Viability Rating of 'bbb' rather than its support-driven Issuer Default Rating of 'A'.

All Lloyds TSB's and its parent, Lloyds Banking Group's, and their subsidiaries existing ratings are unaffected.