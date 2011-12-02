Dec 02- The unprecedented widening of credit default swap (CDS) spreads across many regions and sectors that characterized 2011 figures to continue into next year, according to Fitch Solutions in its year-end Risk and Performance Monitor.

'With no clear resolution to the European debt crisis and the U.S. debt situation still in flux, CDS widening will likely persist in 2012,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

This likely means added pressure on European sovereign CDS, which reached record highs this year after widening 170%, on average, over the course of 2011. Sovereign CDS liquidity also increased considerably in the Eurozone, with Hungary and Italy now the most liquid sovereigns through the end of November.

Another area of continued underperformance is likely to be financials, with spreads for European banks reaching levels not seen since the height of the credit crisis in 2009. Greek (146%), Italian (145%) and French (125%) financials led the CDS widening.

Spreads on North American banks also widened during 2011 (albeit to a lesser degree), with CDS coming out 90% through the end of November. 'As the landscape for new banking regulations evolves, the markets may distinguish more between the credit risk of big North American banks,' said Allmendinger.

