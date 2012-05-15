May 15 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance.

-- We have raised our ratings on the Class A-1-D, A-1-T, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes, and affirmed our rating on the class S notes.

-- Versailles CLO M.E. I is a cash flow CLO transaction backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Versailles CLO M.E. I PLC's class A-1-D, A-1-T, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the class S notes (see list below).

For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report dated March 30, 2012, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction, and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011), as well as our cash flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Since our last review in June 2010, we have observed a positive rating migration in the underlying portfolio. For example, the proportion of 'CCC' rated assets has decreased by about five percentage points, and now comprises 7.84% of the portfolio, versus 13.32% in June 2010.