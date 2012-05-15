The objective of the restructuring plan is to create a viable Irish retail bank out of IL&P--one that can provide competition for the two largest banks in Ireland, Allied Irish Banks PLC (AIB; BB/Negative/B) and Bank of Ireland (BOI; BB+/Negative/B), alongside a couple of foreign-owned banks. AIB and BOI have domestic loan books in excess of EUR60 billion, leading market shares, and the largest branch networks. They were named as the two "pillar" banks of the Irish banking system by the government in 2011. We consider both AIB and BOI to be of "high" systemic importance.

The ratings on IL&P's wholly owned subsidiary, Irish Life Assurance PLC (ILA; BBB-/Watch Dev) are unaffected by this announcement. Following the granting of a direction order by the High Court in March 2012, the Irish government has stated that it intends to acquire ILA from IL&P for a consideration of EUR1.3 billion by the end of June 2012.

Within the existing IL&P legal entity, it has been reported that IL&P's loan book will be split into three constituent parts:

-- The core bank to comprise a EUR14.2 billion loan book, which we understand will mainly comprise Irish residential mortgages and IL&P's existing EUR14.7 billion of customer deposits (as reported at Dec. 31, 2011).

-- A separately managed, noncore, asset management unit (AMU) to have a loan book of EUR12.5 billion. We understand this will mainly comprise Irish residential mortgages, in particular low-yielding tracker mortgages, and IL&P's legacy commercial investment property loans. For the time being, the AMU will remain within IL&P, but the authorities have stated that their aim is to eventually remove it from the bank.

-- Capital Home Loans (CHL) to be the third business unit and to comprise IL&P's U.K. loan book of EUR7.1 billion, which is mainly made up of buy-to-let mortgages. CHL has been closed to new business since 2008.

We treat IL&P as being of "high" systemic importance because its share of the stock of residential mortgages is close to 20%, its deposit market share exceeds 10%, and it has a useful current account franchise. Through the economic crisis, IL&P has been one of the main recipients of support from the Irish government, in the form of extraordinary capital (in July 2011) and the mandated injection of deposits from the former Irish Nationwide Building Society (in February 2011).

We do not consider IL&P to be a government-related entity, even though it is more than 99% owned by the government. The government stated on April 26, 2012, that it intends to eventually return the bank to private ownership.

We will be meeting IL&P's new management team in the coming weeks to discuss the future strategy and profile of IL&P, in the light of the heavy loss which IL&P reported in 2011. Our analysis of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of IL&P will continue to focus primarily upon the existing legal entity until we consider that an orderly exit of the AMU from the bank is imminent.

CreditWatch

Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement around the time that the government completes the acquisition of ILA from IL&P, which we understand will be around the end of June.

The long-term rating could be affected in two ways by our review. First, if we revise our assessment of IL&P's systemic importance to "moderate" from "high," then the long-term rating could be lowered by one notch. The assessment will focus upon IL&P's market position, its current and future role in the market and its impact on the Irish banking system as a whole. Second, the long-term rating could also be lowered if we consider that IL&P's SACP has weakened, taking into account IL&P's weakening revenues, elevated loan impairment charges, and new business prospects. Our assessment will consider, in particular, our view of IL&P's business position, capital and earnings, and risk position. If we consider that our existing assessment holds, then we will affirm the long-term rating.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B

SACP b

Anchor bb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average And Weak (-2)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Notes: When a bank's anchor, derived from our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology, is in the 'bb' category and its common equity regulatory Tier 1 ratio is greater than the local regulatory requirements, a "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings is neutral for the SACP (see paragraph 88 of "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," Nov. 9, 2011).

Our assessment of IL&P's risk position as "adequate" reflects our economic risk score of '7' for Ireland. This score is one component of our BICRA.

Ratings List

CreditWatch Update

Irish Life & Permanent PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B

Certificate Of Deposit BB-/Watch Neg/B

Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg

Commercial Paper B