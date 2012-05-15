May 15 -
Overview
-- U.S. insurer Hawaii Medical Service Assoc. (HMSA) has a strong
competitive position and capitalization, as well as good operating performance.
-- We are affirming our 'A-' financial strength and issuer credit ratings
on HMSA. The outlook is stable.
-- We are withdrawing our ratings on HMSA at the company's request.
Rating Action
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' ratings
on Honolulu-based Hawaii Medical Service Assoc. (HMSA). Subsequently, we
withdrew the ratings at the company's request.
Rationale
The ratings reflect HMSA's strong competitive position and capitalization, as
well as its good operating performance. Offsetting factors include a
challenging regulatory environment and a monoline business profile with
geographic concentration in a single state. HMSA has a dominant position in
the Hawaii healthcare market, with about a 65% share of the insurable
population. We believe HMSA's brand equity is strong and remains well
supported by its broad networks, servicing capabilities, and longtime
stability of customer base--allowing the company to remain the market leader.
HMSA's market position benefits from the state of Hawaii's statutes requiring
firms with one or more employees to provide health insurance. The company's
membership increased 2% in 2011 primarily due to a couple of state employee
contracts that it won. Membership increased another 1% in first-quarter 2012
primarily due to a further increase in state employee members.