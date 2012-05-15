May 15 -

Summary analysis -- Equifax Inc. ---------------------------------- 15-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: Georgia

Primary SIC: Information

retrieval

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 294429

Mult. CUSIP6: 29442K

Mult. CUSIP6: 29442L

Mult. CUSIP6: 29443B

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-May-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

15-Feb-2007 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

Our ratings on Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, distinguished by its position in credit management and reporting and consistent profit margins, and its "intermediate" financial profile, supported by its solid free cash flow generation and conservative financial policies. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believe that Equifax's strong position in the global information-services market and "adequate" liquidity will offset any moderate fluctuations in global economic and consumer lending activity over the near term.

Our ratings expectations over the outlook horizon incorporate: our assumptions for mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth resulting from new product adoption, ongoing gradual recovery in the U.S. consumer market, and continued international growth; a modest increase in EBITDA margins, as operating leverage is somewhat offset by growth-related investments; and financial flexibility to be able to pursue both its share repurchase and acquisition objectives and be able to address the potential CSC put within the current ratings.