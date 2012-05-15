May 15 -
Summary analysis -- Equifax Inc. ---------------------------------- 15-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: Georgia
Primary SIC: Information
retrieval
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 294429
Mult. CUSIP6: 29442K
Mult. CUSIP6: 29442L
Mult. CUSIP6: 29443B
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-May-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
15-Feb-2007 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk
profile, distinguished by its position in credit management and reporting and consistent profit
margins, and its "intermediate" financial profile, supported by its solid free cash flow
generation and conservative financial policies. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believe that
Equifax's strong position in the global information-services market and "adequate" liquidity
will offset any moderate fluctuations in global economic and consumer lending activity over the
near term.
Our ratings expectations over the outlook horizon incorporate: our assumptions for mid- to
high-single-digit revenue growth resulting from new product adoption, ongoing gradual recovery
in the U.S. consumer market, and continued international growth; a modest increase in EBITDA
margins, as operating leverage is somewhat offset by growth-related investments; and financial
flexibility to be able to pursue both its share repurchase and acquisition objectives and be
able to address the potential CSC put within the current ratings.