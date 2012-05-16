Russia cenbank says inflation to stay near 4 pct in coming months
MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's consumer inflation will stay at around 4 percent in the coming months, the central bank said on Friday.
May 16 Derzhava Bank
* Moody's assigns B3/NP/E+ to Derzhava Bank; stable outlook
MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's consumer inflation will stay at around 4 percent in the coming months, the central bank said on Friday.
* SAYS THAT CREDITOR BANK EUROBANK HAS DENOUNCED THE CREDIT AGREEMENT OF THE COMPANY WITH AN OPEN OVERDRAFT ACCOUNT