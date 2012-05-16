May 16 -

Summary analysis -- NIPPONKOA Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------------ 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Feb-2012 A+/-- --/--

26-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on NIPPONKOA Insurance Co. Ltd. (NIPPONKOA; A+/Stable/--) reflect its position as a core non-life insurance subsidiary within NKSJ Group and its solid business franchises in both commercial and individual insurance. The ratings also reflect our expectation of further improvement in its business efficiency in the medium term due to its planned full merger with Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan; A+/Stable/--). These strengths are partly offset by the company's capitalization, which is commensurate with the ratings but is also vulnerable to stock market swings, and weaker profitability than its large peers.