May 16 -
Summary analysis -- Sompo Japan Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. ---- 16-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Financial Strength Rating History:
22-Feb-2012 A+
14-Nov-2008 AA-
Rationale
The rating on Hong Kong-based Sompo Japan Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. (SJHK) reflects the
unconditional guarantee of policy obligations provided to the entity by Sompo Japan Insurance
Inc. (Sompo Japan; A+/Stable/--), part of the NKSJ group. SJHK is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Sompo Japan.
This explicit support agreement meets the guarantee criteria of Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services. We expect Sompo Japan to ensure that claims made by SJHK policyholders are paid, and
as a consequence, the rating on SJHK will move in tandem with those on Sompo Japan.
SJHK was set up in September 2008, in effect changing its name from William S. T. Lee
Insurance Co. Ltd., the general agent that had been carrying out the primary insurance
underwriting of Sompo Japan's Hong Kong branch. Currently, approximately 46% of SJHK's insurance
portfolio involves Japan-owned risk, where a relationship exists between the insured party's
Japanese parent and Sompo Japan.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the rating on SJHK reflects that on its guarantor, Sompo Japan. The
rating or outlook on SJHK would only move in tandem with a change in the rating or outlook on
Sompo Japan.