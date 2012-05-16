Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
Summary analysis -- Lecta S.A. ------------------------------------ 16-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Converted paper
products, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Oct-2007 B+/B B+/B
29-Jan-2007 BB-/B BB-/B
Rationale
The ratings on Luxembourg-registered paper producer Lecta S.A. reflect our view of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. They also reflect the company's exposure to the cyclical, competitive, and challenging European coated woodfree (CWF) paper market and its limited integration in pulp. We consider these weaknesses to be partly offset by a good market position--including major cost advantages derived from the company's proximity to key end-markets--access to a modern, flexible asset base, and a focused business and financial strategy. In addition, we view Lecta's strong liquidity position as a key supportive factor for the ratings.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.