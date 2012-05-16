(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. -------------------- 16-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2012 A+/-- --/--
16-Apr-2002 AA-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan; A+/Stable/--) reflect its position
as a core non-life insurance subsidiary within NKSJ Group and itssolid business franchises in
both commercial and individual insurance. The ratings also reflect our expectation of further
improvement in its business efficiency in the medium term due to its planned full merger with
NIPPONKOA Insurance Co. Ltd. (NIPPONKOA; A+/Stable/--). These strengths are partly offset by the
company's capitalization, which is commensurate with the ratings but is also vulnerable to stock
market swings, and weaker profitability than international peers in the same rating category.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that Sompo Japan should be viewedas a "core"
entity of NKSJ Group under its group methodology criteria. NKSJ Group began operations on April
1, 2010, following Sompo Japan's business consolidation with NIPPONKOA. NKSJ Group is one of
Japan's three mega non-life insurers, with about 25% of the domestic market on a premium income
basis (based on the combined stand-alone market share of each of the group's four non-life
insurance companies as of March 31, 2011). The group benefits from Sompo Japan's wide network of
exclusive, specialized professional agents and NIPPONKOA's financial institution channel, which
consists mainly of regional banks. In addition, the domestic life insurance business is also
important to the group, and is likely to support the group's business franchise and earnings in
the medium term.
Sompo Japan has a strong business franchise in Japan's non-life insurance market, supported
by the strong customer base and extensive distribution networks it inherited through the merger
of Yasuda Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. and Nissan Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. Sompo
Japan and NIPPONKOA have been operating separately under a holding company. However, in March
2012, the group announced that both companies would fully merge to form a single company in the
first half of fiscal 2014. Sompo Japan and NIPPONKOA have been working toward their integration
by sharing some business administration functions. We believe that their merger will further
improve the business efficiency of their non-life insurance operations in the medium term.