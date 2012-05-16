May 16 Mirabela Nickel Ltd

*Moody's notes the announcement by Mirabela Nickel Ltd (Caa1 negative) that it has completed a strategic placement and institutional entitlement offer and expects to raise a total of $120 million following the completion of the retail component of the offer, which opens on May 21, 2012. Moody's expects the outlook on Mirabela's rating would likely change to stable from negative following the settlement and receipt of proceeds from the offer.