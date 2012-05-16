Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
May 16 Mirabela Nickel Ltd
*Moody's notes the announcement by Mirabela Nickel Ltd (Caa1 negative) that it has completed a strategic placement and institutional entitlement offer and expects to raise a total of $120 million following the completion of the retail component of the offer, which opens on May 21, 2012. Moody's expects the outlook on Mirabela's rating would likely change to stable from negative following the settlement and receipt of proceeds from the offer.
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.