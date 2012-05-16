In addition, Breeze Two has EUR120 million of Class C notes (not rated) outstanding, which rank below the Class A and B notes. The Class A and C notes mature in 2026, whereas the B notes mature in 2016.

The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the following principal credit risks:

-- Volatile wind supply that has been well below historical averages over the past few years (especially since 2009);

-- Although the Class A notes debt service has been met in full and on time to date, we understand that the increasing negative equity could potentially force insolvency of the whole transaction if and when the German Financial Market Stabilization Act (GMFSA) expires on 2013 year-end, unless the operating performance materially improves and/or remediation measures are put in place. Insolvency would trigger an event of default of all project debt;

-- Exposure to market price risk. This relates to the operators in years 16 to 20 of the off-take period because, under the French regulatory system, the fixed guaranteed off-take price runs for only 15 years. As a result, the off-take price in the latter years will need negotiating with the off-taker;

-- A deteriorated project liquidity (see Liquidity section);

-- Several technical issues. These include foundation issues concerning the Vestas V-80 and V-90 wind turbines, Fuhrlander gearbox breakdowns, and problems with Nordex blades; and

-- A mismatch between debt service calculation dates (once a year on Dec. 31) and debt service dates (on Nov. 8 and May 8 of each year). In our view, this could lead to weak liquidity retention.

These risks are partly offset, in our view, by the following credit strengths:

-- Supportive regulatory regimes. This applies to both Germany and France, in particular, given that the arrangements provide price certainty for wind energy produced in Germany and for 15 years in France;

-- Cross-collateralization provided by the pooling of excess cash after operations and on-loan obligations from performing wind farms to counter underperforming ones. The portfolio also benefits from moderate diversification, as the wind farms are located at more than 30 different sites across two countries; and

-- Experienced developers with a proven ability of developing, building, and operating wind power projects. Moreover, we consider that the off-taker and operations' counterparty risk does not constrain the current rating.

Despite a marked improvement in wind conditions in 2011 compared with 2010, wind electricity generation at Breeze Two's German wind farms in 2011 was around 13% below the sponsor's base-case expectations (P90, or the level with a 90% associated probability of being exceeded). The project was able to pay the Class A notes debt service in full and on time on the Nov. 8, 2011, and May 8, 2012, debt service payment dates without using the Class-A's debt service reserve account (DSRA). The Class B notes' debt service was partially deferred on Nov. 8, 2011, but fully paid on May 8, 2012, together with interest payments on deferred principal and payment on deferred redemption for a combined amount of EUR1.3 million. The Class C notes debt service was fully deferred on both payment dates. Costs remain virtually in line with recent history, although structurally above the sponsors' initial expectations.

While we think it relatively likely that the Class A DSRA will not be used on the May debt service dates for the duration of the project (following the high-wind winter season), we continue to see a relatively high chance that the project may have recourse to the DSRA on the October debt service payment dates.

Liquidity

The project has not used the Class A DSRA during 2011 and 2012 to date. However, we consider the liquidity position of this project to be weaker than that of its peers. This is a result of the utilization of EUR2.2 million (or about 18% of the original DSRA amount) to fully fund the scheduled Class A debt service in November 2009. Because the Class A DSRA is only replenished after the normal and deferred debt service of the Class B notes--according to the transaction documentation--we estimate that the Class A DSRA is unlikely to be fully funded until debt maturity.

In addition, the project's liquidity is less than our original expectations. This is because the Decommissioning Reserve Accounts are not funded and the Class B DSRA (originally funded with EUR 1.1 million) is fully depleted.

Recovery analysis

The senior secured Class A notes have a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial recovery of outstanding principal (in the range of 70%-90%) in an event of a payment default. The subordinated Class B notes have a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0%-10%) in an event of payment default. To date, however, there has been limited defaults or losses experienced by the wind power sector.

Class-A noteholders have security over the assets of the wind farms, the accounts and receivables of the issuer, and rights under the off-take agreements.

We have taken into account alternative default scenarios to arrive at our recovery ratings. Triggers for these scenarios include insolvency of the German borrower and a payment default occurring in 2014 after the Class-A DSRA is fully depleted; this, under our scenario, would result from wind supply continuing to run at about 20% less than the historical average (Wind Measurement International P-50 wind scenario) and operating costs increasing slightly above inflation. The '2' recovery rating on the Class A notes indicates our expectation of substantial recovery of senior principal (70%-90%)--a rating which applies to both scenarios. However, we expect negligible recovery (0%-10%) for the Class B notes in an event of payment default because of their legal subordination.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the Class B notes reflects our view that the project managers could reverse the negative equity position of the transaction by converting the Class B notes into equity, or by a restructuring that could negatively affect the original terms and conditions of the notes. We believe such a scenario could occur before the (pre-GMFSA) German insolvency law is restored in early 2014. If this situation arises, we would likely consider such a change as tantamount to a default in line with our criteria, which would lead us to lower our rating on the Class B notes to 'D'.

The negative outlook on the Class A notes reflects our view of Breeze Two's weakened liquidity position. We could lower our rating on the Class A notes if the project's negative equity position is not reversed as the expiry of the GFMSA approaches. Further rating downside could be triggered by an additional deterioration of Breeze Two's financial performance, owing to continued weak wind conditions or an increase in the likelihood of Breeze Two shouldering material extra costs. This could occur, for example, if Breeze Two were to bear the costs of the malfunctioning turbines manufactured by Vestas Wind Systems A/S (currently under litigation).

We could revise the outlook to stable if we consider Breeze Two's financial profile to be stabilized and if reported operating issues, including problems with the turbines, do not intensify.

