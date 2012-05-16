BRIEF-Ambition says business and capital alliance with Evolable Asia
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Evolable Asia Corp
May 16 SP Ausnet
* Moody's affirms SP Ausnet's A1 senior unsecured rating following announced equity raising
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Evolable Asia Corp
* Expects FY basic EPS, HEPS to be higher than corresponding period by 75 pct and 80 pct, or higher by between 1,33 cents and 1,42 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)