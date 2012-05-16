BRIEF-Ambition says business and capital alliance with Evolable Asia
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Evolable Asia Corp
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
Ratings -- Liberty Global Europe Inc. ----------------------------- 16-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 90268P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2007 B+/-- B+/--
03-Mar-2004 B/-- B/--
* Expects FY basic EPS, HEPS to be higher than corresponding period by 75 pct and 80 pct, or higher by between 1,33 cents and 1,42 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)