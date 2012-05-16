Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
May 16 -
Overview
-- We expect sustained EBITDA and free operating cash flow growth, and a gradual reduction in debt leverage over the next 12-18 months for U.S.-listed international cable operator Liberty Global Inc.
-- We now view LGI's business risk profile as being in the higher range of the "satisfactory" business risk profile category because of its superior asset portfolio diversity and growth prospects compared with peers.
-- We are revising our outlook on LGI to positive from stable, affirming our 'B+' long-term rating on the company, raising our issue ratings on subsidiary UPC Broadband Holding B.V.'s senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+', and affirming our issue ratings of 'B-' on the senior notes issued by UPC Holding B.V.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating by one notch in the next 12 months if free operating cash flow improves significantly and adjusted debt to EBITDA falls below 5.25x.
Rating Action
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.S.-listed, international cable TV (CATV) operator and broadband services provider Liberty Global Inc. (LGI) to positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.
We also raised our issue ratings on senior secured loan facilities issued by LGI's subsidiary UPC Broadband Holding B.V. and related entity UPC Financing Partnership to 'BB-' from 'B+', one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on LGI. We raised the recovery ratings on these facilities to '2' from '3', indicating our expectations of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.