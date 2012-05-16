Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- UPC Holding B.V. --------------------------------------- 16-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Cable and other
pay TV services
Mult. CUSIP6: 90320L
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2007 B+/-- B+/--
22-Jul-2005 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR385 mil 7.75% snr nts due 01/15/2014 B- 20-Dec-2007
EUR231 mil 8.625% sr nts due 01/15/2014 B- 20-Dec-2007
EUR300 mil 8.% nts due 11/01/2016 B- 20-Dec-2007
EUR400 mil 9.75% nts due 04/15/2018 B- 20-May-2009
US$400 mil 9.875% nts due 04/15/2018 B- 01-Jun-2009
EUR640 mil 8.375% nts due 08/15/2020 B- 05-Aug-2010
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.