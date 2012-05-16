Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
Summary analysis -- William Hill PLC ------------------------------ 16-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Mult. CUSIP6: 96925P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on William Hill PLC (WMH), the U.K.'s largest bookmaker, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of WMH's market leadership in the regulated and relatively recession-resilient U.K. betting industry.
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.