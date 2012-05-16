May 16 -

Summary analysis -- William Hill PLC ------------------------------ 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Mult. CUSIP6: 96925P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on William Hill PLC (WMH), the U.K.'s largest bookmaker, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of WMH's market leadership in the regulated and relatively recession-resilient U.K. betting industry.