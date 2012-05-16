Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
Summary analysis -- Dyckerhoff AG --------------------------------- 16-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Nonmetallic
mineral
products, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Sep-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
13-Aug-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
13-Nov-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
10-Sep-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based cement manufacturer Dyckerhoff AG reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the "satisfactory" business risk profiles and "significant" financial risk profiles of both Dyckerhoff and its 93.3%-owner, Italy-based Buzzi Unicem SpA (Buzzi; BB+/Stable/B).
The ratings are constrained by our anticipation that the group will continue to face pressure on margins and cash flows, given our forecast of difficult end-market conditions in 2012, particularly in the highly fragmented and key markets of the U.S. and Italy.
