May 16 -

Summary analysis -- Breeze Finance S.A. --------------------------- 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

Rationale

The long-term debt rating on the EUR287 million Class A senior secured amortizing notes issued by Breeze Finance S.A. (Breeze Three) is 'B+'. The long-term debt rating on the EUR84 million Class B subordinated notes is 'C'. These ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the respective underlying credit quality of these bonds, and take into account a composite of factors outlined below. The outlook on both debt issues is negative.

In addition, Breeze Three issued EUR84 million of Class C notes (not rated), which rank below the Class A and B notes. All of the bonds mature on April 19, 2027.

The Class A secured notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal from MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (B/Negative/--). Under our criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating of the monoline insurer or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the debt. Therefore, the current rating on the Class A bonds reflects the SPUR.