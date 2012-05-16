May 16 -
Summary analysis -- Breeze Finance S.A. --------------------------- 16-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Rationale
The long-term debt rating on the EUR287 million Class A senior secured amortizing notes
issued by Breeze Finance S.A. (Breeze Three) is 'B+'. The long-term debt rating on the EUR84
million Class B subordinated notes is 'C'. These ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of the respective underlying credit quality of these bonds, and take into account
a composite of factors outlined below. The outlook on both debt issues is negative.
In addition, Breeze Three issued EUR84 million of Class C notes (not rated), which rank
below the Class A and B notes. All of the bonds mature on April 19, 2027.
The Class A secured notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment
of scheduled interest and principal from MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (B/Negative/--). Under our
criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating of the monoline
insurer or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the debt. Therefore, the current rating
on the Class A bonds reflects the SPUR.