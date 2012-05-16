BRIEF-Ambition says business and capital alliance with Evolable Asia
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Evolable Asia Corp
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
Overview
-- Bangkok Insurance's capitalization remains supportive for the rating despite a significant weakening in recent months.
-- We are affirming our 'A-' local currency counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Bangkok Insurance. We are also lowering the ASEAN regional scale rating on the Thailand-based non-life insurer to 'axAA-' from 'axAA'.
-- We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 22, 2011.
-- The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the Thailand flood losses and the volatile investment market's impact on the company's financial profile.
Rating Action
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' local currency long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the ASEAN regional scale rating on the company to 'axAA-' from 'axAA'. At the same time, we removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 22, 2011.
* Expects FY basic EPS, HEPS to be higher than corresponding period by 75 pct and 80 pct, or higher by between 1,33 cents and 1,42 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)