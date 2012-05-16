(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to FCT Autonoria Compartment Autonoria
2012-1's class A floating-rate notes.
-- The issuer is the first segregated compartment of Autonoria--a French Fonds Commun de
Titrisation a compartiments--and is backed by auto loans originated by BNP Paribas Personal
Finance to private French borrowers.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit rating
to the auto asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction FCT Autonoria Compartment Autonoria
2012-1's (Autonoria 2012-1) class A notes. At closing, Autonoria 2012-1 will also issue unrated
class B notes and residual units (see list below).
Autonoria 2012-1 will be the first segregated compartment of Autonoria--a French Fonds
Commun de Titrisation (FCT) a compartiments (FCT)--and the 17th transaction, since 1998, backed
by receivables originated and serviced by BNP Paribas Personal Finance (AA-/Negative/A-1+). Its
purpose will be to securitize a portfolio of vehicle loan receivables (cars, motorbikes, and
recreational vehicles), mostly originated in 2011 and during the first half of 2012 to private
individuals in France.
At closing, Autonoria 2012-1 will use the issuance proceeds to purchase an initial
portfolio. We expect subsequent quarterly replenishments to occur during the one-year revolving
period after closing.